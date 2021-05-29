Queues at drop-in vaccination centre as Scotland records 583 new Covid-19 cases

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Queues formed outside a drop-in vaccine centre in Glasgow on Saturday as Scotland recorded 583 new coronavirus cases.

There were no further deaths of people with the virus in the past 24 hours, according the the latest figures.

It means the death toll under this daily measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – remains at 7,668.

The Scottish Government figures indicate a total of 24,532 tests reported results in the past 24 hours, giving a daily test positivity rate of 2.5%, slightly down on 2.6% the previous day.

So far, 3,215,770 people have received the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination and 1,998,409 have received their second dose.

2,032,981 people in Scotland have been tested for #coronavirus The total confirmed as positive has risen by 583 to 234,895 The number of deaths of patients who tested positive remains at 7,668. Latest update ➡️ https://t.co/bZPbrCoQuxHealth advice ➡️https://t.co/l7rqArB6Qu pic.twitter.com/NNXY5Mw6jd — Scottish Government (@scotgov) May 29, 2021

The first of NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde’s expanded rollout of drop-in vaccination centres attracted a queue of people after opening at 11am on Saturday.

A mobile vaccination centre was set up in the car park of the New Victoria Hospital in the city’s southside, where the Indian variant of the virus has caused a spike in cases.

The outbreak means Glasgow City Council is the only area in Scotland to remain in Level 3 of coronavirus restrictions.

People in the city are not able to meet other households indoors in their homes and there are stricter restrictions on hospitality, including a ban on selling alcohol indoors.

Non-essential travel in and out of the city is prohibited.

The vaccination centre is open to people aged 40 or over yet to have a first dose of a vaccine – or who had their first dose of AstraZeneca in March.

The health board said demand for vaccinations is high and asked those attending the drop-in centre to be patient.

Thank you to everyone who has attended the drop-in clinic at new Victoria Hospital. We would like to ask for your patience as demand for vaccination is high. If you are considering using drop-in clinics we have clinics running in different locations on other days too. Thank you. — NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde (@NHSGGC) May 29, 2021

Similar sites are being opened across the health board area in the coming days, with a set number of appointments at each on a first come, first served basis.

Several are in Glasgow but drop-in vaccinations will also be offered in Paisley, Bearsden, Alexandria, Renfrew, Johnstone, Greenock, Dumbarton, Eastwood, Kirkintilloch, Clydebank and Port Glasgow.

Meanwhile, a public health expert has said moving parts of Scotland in Level 2 of coronavirus restrictions with high case rates to higher levels would be “difficult”.

Professor Linda Bauld, professor of public health at the University of Edinburgh, told BBC Radio Scotland’s Good Morning Scotland programme the Scottish Government has “stalled” Glasgow in Level 3 due to concern about whether rising cases are leading to more people in hospital.

“They are just hanging on a little bit longer to make sure they can be confident that cases are not translating to more people in hospital,” she said.

“In contrast, there are worrying signs in parts of Edinburgh – Silverknowes and Davidson’s Mains.

“In Renfrewshire and Midlothian there are high cases but because they are already in Level 2 to then reverse that, policy-wise, would be more difficult.”

Speaking on the same programme, Stephen Reicher from the University of St Andrews and a member of the Sage sub-committee advising on behavioural science, said caution is the correct approach over the Glasgow outbreak.

He said: “We’ll find out within a week or two exactly how serious it is. If it’s very bad, we’ll learn in a week or so. If it’s bad, we’ll learn in a couple of weeks.

“I think it’s worth pausing for a moment or two rather than to have to face the possibility of going back to the really dark days of January and February.

“Hospitalisations are going up at the moment, we’re not yet seeing increases in people at intensive care units and thankfully we’re not seeing deaths yet.

“The real danger is if you wait until you’re certain then the difficulty is it might be too late, you might have reseeded this variant and we might then inevitably in two or three weeks’ time see the terrible statistics in ICUs and deaths going up.”