Poorest women less likely to attend breast screening appointments, figures show

Fewer than three fifths of women from the most deprived areas of Scotland attend for breast cancer screening, compared to nearly four fifths of women in the most affluent communities, new figures showed.

The latest data from Publish Health Scotland revealed that a total of 561,125 women aged between 50 and 70 attended for a routine breast screen appointment between 2017-18 and 2019-20.

Over the period, that equates to almost three quarters (72.2%) of women having the checks, which can help detect breast cancer.

But the figures showed women in the most deprived areas were less likely to come forward for the check-ups when invited.

According to the data, 59.9% of women in the poorest areas attended a screening appointment, compared to 79.6% of women in the least deprived communities.

Public Health Scotland noted that this pattern, where people in the most deprived areas are less likely to attend, was “also seen in other screening programmes”.

The number of women coming forward for screening in total over the three years between 2017-19 and 2019-20 was “similar” to the previous three years – with the levels for both these exceeding the 70% minimum acceptable standard.

However, two health boards failed to achieve this, with NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde and NHS Lanarkshire screening 67.2% and 69.7% of eligible women respectively.

In the 20 years since the Scottish breast screening programme was established, with more than 4.3 million checks on women performed over that period, which in turn have detected more than 34,200 cases of breast cancer.

Currently, all women aged between 50 and 70 are invited for a routine breast screening examination every three years.

But campaigners at the charity Breast Cancer Now have estimated that 93,000 fewer women in Scotland had screening in 2020 due to disruption caused by the pandemic – with routine screening paused for months while NHS staff focused on dealing with Covid-19.

Mia Rosenablatt, associate director of evidence, policy and influencing at the charity, added that they were “also deeply concerned that uptake from women in more deprived areas continues to be significantly lower”.

She said: “NHS staff have worked tirelessly to restart and continue to deliver breast screening, but the backlog of women waiting for screening is placing mounting pressure on an imaging and diagnostic workforce that was already under-resourced prior to the pandemic.

“There’s no time to waste for the Scottish Government to invest in a robust, long-term plan for the workforce that sees screening services recover swiftly and be sustainable into the future.

“Equally, it is vital that action is taken to improve uptake of breast screening by women in more deprived areas and we hope the funding in the Scottish Government’s Cancer Recovery Plan to tackle health inequalities in NHS screening programmes, which have been exacerbated by Covid-19, will help achieve this. Only then will all women in Scotland have the best chance of an early breast cancer diagnosis.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “It is encouraging that the latest statistics show overall uptake exceeded the minimum 70% target for the programme.

“However, we want to go further to ensure that the target is met in all areas of Scotland, and to tackle the inequalities that result in lower uptake in more deprived areas.

“The NHS in Scotland has recently undertaken a review of the breast screening programme to identify ways in which we can develop the programme to reflect pressures and capacity constraints. This review will report later this year.

“The Scottish Government has also set aside £2 million over the next two years to tackle inequalities within the cancer screening programmes, including those that have arisen as a result of Covid-19.

“It is very important that people do not ignore their screening invite, and anyone who is concerned that they may have symptoms of breast cancer should contact their GP practice without delay.”