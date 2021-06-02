Scottish Tory leader Ross forced to self isolate after contact with Covid case

Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross has announced he will self isolate as a result of coming into contact with someone who has tested positive for Covid-19.

Mr Ross was told by text on Wednesday morning that a person he had been in contact with had tested positive with the virus, by which time he was already in the Scottish Parliament building.

He has not, as yet, been contacted by Test and Protect – Scotland’s contact tracing system.

He has returned to the Edinburgh hotel in which he was staying and the party has said he will get a test as soon as possible.

The Highlands and Islands MSP took the decision to self isolate in an Edinburgh hotel (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

The party also announced five members of staff and four MSPs have been instructed to get tested “as a precaution”, with the same advice given to two MSPs from another party.

The self isolation could rule Mr Ross out of Thursday’s First Ministers Questions session in Holyrood, either because he records a positive test or because he may still be waiting for results.

The leader appointed Tory chief whip Stephen Kerr as a stand-in for him at the weekly session, although it is currently unclear if Mr Kerr will take up the post, or the leader will appear virtually from self isolation.