Slater: Sturgeon must act now to create public green energy company

Creating a public energy company should be a key part of Scotland’s green recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, Nicola Sturgeon has been told.

Scottish Green co-leader, Lorna Slater, urged the First Minister to push for greater investment from the UK Government to tackle climate change and to push ahead with the creation of a national energy company.

Ahead of a four-nation Covid recovery summit being chaired by Boris Johnson on Thursday afternoon, Ms Slater said the Scottish Government should demand “a major increase in public investment” for a green economic recovery.

"Failure to invest in a green recovery would be a disaster for our planet. And for our economy – as businesses and workers are held back by Tory austerity while our European neighbours race ahead." @lornaslater raises the importance of an investment led green recovery at #FMQs pic.twitter.com/Tzvjv2ZSfM — Scottish Greens (@scottishgreens) June 3, 2021

The First Minister agreed and also said the Government was “maximising our investment in the actions needed to support a green recovery and indeed transition to net-zero”.

Speaking at First Minister’s Questions, Ms Slater cited TUC analysis showing the UK’s investment lagging behind Europe’s other G7 nations and said: “Failure to invest in a green recovery would be a disaster for our planet and for our economy.”

Asking for a date when a national energy company would be created, she added: “The Scottish Government has long committed to a public energy company which could provide tidal energy with the demand it needs.

“Tidal energy technology was developed in Scotland, we are the world experts in it, but if we don’t act now we will lose this industry to other countries.”

Ms Sturgeon replied: “We will take forward a range of different ways in which we are going to support the vast, renewable energy potential that Scotland has.”

She added: “Scotland is a world leader in renewable energy, but there is much more we need to do – both in terms of the generation of the energy, but also in making sure that we properly seize the economic benefits that come from that.

“That’s one of the areas where, candidly, we haven’t yet done well enough.

“So there’s lots of work to be done here and we are determined to get on with that as we lead up to Cop26 and then beyond Cop26.”