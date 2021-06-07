Fan zone a ‘slap’ to Glasgow hospitality sector, says industry body

Glasgow should not be put back into Level 3 restrictions if the city’s fan zone causes a spike in cases, a trade body has said.
Proposals are yet to be given final approval – with a decision expected from the Scottish Government this week – for the events during the European Championship this month which could see up to 6,000 people per day flock to Glasgow Green, with maximum capacity expected to be reached during Scotland matches.
