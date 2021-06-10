MSPs agree to extend time limit for selecting standards and finance committees

The deadline for the establishment of committees has been extended following a vote in Holyrood.

Following an election, MSPs typically have 21 sitting days to agree the make-up and structure of the Standards, Procedures and Public Appointments and Finance Committees.

Every other mandatory committee has 42 sitting days until it has to be established.

The motion was tabled by parliamentary business minister George Adam (Andrew Cowan/Scottish Parliament/PA)

But that deadline is due to expire on Monday, with the parliamentary bureau – the cross-party group charged with deciding on parliamentary business – now looking to extend the timeframe to 30 sitting days.

It is understood MSPs on the bureau are still wrangling over the proportion of members from each party that should sit on each of the committees.

A motion tabled by parliamentary business minister George Adam gained unanimous support from MSPs.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Parliament said: “The parliamentary bureau continues to consider the structure and make-up of committees.

“A further meeting is planned for Monday to discuss this issue and in the meantime, a motion to vary standing orders has been lodged today to extend the timetable for agreeing establishment of committees.”