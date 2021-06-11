Edinburgh low-emission zone to be enforced from 2024

Edinburgh is to begin enforcing its city centre low-mission zone (LEZ) in 2024, though the scheme itself is due to start next year.

The LEZ will see older, more polluting vehicles banned from entering the city centre to improve air quality and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The city council first proposed the plan in 2019, and its transport committee will consider a recommendation from officers next week.

If approved, the LEZ scheme will go to a 12-week consultation before beginning in 2022.

However, there will be a two-year grace period before fines are enforced via a number plate recognition system.

Non-compliant vehicles will be fined £60 if they enter the LEZ, with the fee halved if payed in 30 days.

Petrol vehicles will have to meet the Euro 4 standard, meaning cars sold after January 2006 will be permitted.

Diesel vehicles must meet the Euro 6 standard, which is normally vehicles sold after September 2015.

The council says the two-year grace period will allow owners of private vehicles to consider what changes they need to make.

The LEZ will ban older, more polluting vehicles from entering the city centre (PA)

Karen Doran, the council’s transport and environment vice-convener, said: “We have committed to introducing a low-emission zone, both under the national drive to implement LEZs across the country but also through the city mobility plan, as part of our plans to deliver a more sustainable, environmentally-friendly transport future in Edinburgh.

“We will continue to work closely with residents, businesses and stakeholders as we move a step closer to its introduction, ensuring everyone is well prepared for the changes.”

A plan for another low-emission zone covering the wider Edinburgh urban area has been dropped by the council.

Officials say many vehicles are already meeting the improved pollution standards and the drawbacks of such a scheme could outweigh the benefits.