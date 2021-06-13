Thousands of test kits mailed to fan zone attendees

Thousands of coronavirus test kits will be mailed out to spectators attending the Euro 2020 fan zone in Glasgow, the Scottish Government has said.

In a bid to encourage testing, 17,000 lateral flow test kits will be posted to football fans heading to Glasgow Green.

While the Government has not made testing mandatory for access to the fan zone, it has strongly been encouraged by health officials.

The event will also have Covid marshals on site to ask some attendees whether they have taken a test, as well as a mobile testing bus.

Impressed with Euro Fan Zone. Meticulous planning by partners, with significant mitigation in place. To add additional layer of protection, lateral flow kits will be mailed out to main ticket holders, distributed on-site for follow up testing & mobile testing unit also on-site. https://t.co/vDXW0QcWqX — Humza Yousaf (@HumzaYousaf) June 13, 2021

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf toured the fan zone on Sunday, along with national clinical director Jason Leitch.

Mr Yousaf said: “I am encouraged to see first-hand all the mitigations in place at the fan zone which have helped to ensure that it is a low-risk event.

“Supporters can gather here safely in a controlled environment – with necessary physical distancing and hygiene measures in place – to enjoy the football.

“I am also pleased that feedback from fans and staff so far on the arrangements in place – and the atmosphere – has been overwhelmingly positive.

“Ticket holders have already been contacted to emphasise the importance of self-testing.

“It is important to test both before and after the event, so we are now offering test kits to all fans attending to help minimise the risk of transmission.

“Additionally a mobile testing unit will be on site. Anyone with symptoms of Covid-19 or whose receives a positive test result must stay away, self-isolate and book a PCR test.”