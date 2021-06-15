Scotland’s A&E numbers at highest for almost two years

Accident and emergency attendances are at their highest since long before the coronavirus pandemic, the latest NHS Scotland figures reveal.

The first week in June saw 28,493 Scots attend an A&E department, the most since the final week of September 2019 and significantly above the previous week’s 26,115.

Of those, 83.8.% were seen and admitted, transferred or discharged within four hours – below the Scottish Government target of 95%.

The figures, published by Public Health Scotland, also show 480 patients spent more than eight hours waiting to be seen at an A&E department, while a further 115 patients waited longer than 12 hours.

In the first month of the Covid-19 pandemic, when Scotland was put into lockdown, A&E patient numbers plummeted to a record low of 11,059.

Attendances gradually increased to a summer high of 24,050 in mid-August, before dropping back below 16,000 in January during the second wave of Covid-19 when restrictions were at their strictest.

But since the end of January, A&E attendances have increased in all but four weeks.