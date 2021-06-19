Two more Covid deaths in Scotland

Scotland has recorded two coronavirus deaths and 1,209 new cases in the past 24 hours, the Scottish Government has said.

It means the death toll under this daily measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – stands at 7,692.

New figures show 253,120 people have now tested positive for the virus and the daily test positivity rate is 4.5%, down from 3.5% the previous day.

So far, 3,611,266 people have received the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination, up 19,628 on yesterday, and 2,555,308 have received their second dose, up 19,505.

NHS Lothian saw the highest number of new cases, at 331, followed by Greater Glasgow and Clyde on 320 and Tayside on 115.

The Scottish Government does not report the level of Covid-19 hospital occupancy or intensive care at weekends, with a fuller update expected on Monday.

Nicola Sturgeon said last week she did not expect parts of Scotland to move to Level 0 restrictions from June 28, following a spike in cases caused by the increased spread of the Delta variant.

But Saturday’s figures make it more likely that the shift will be delayed, with new cases continuing to increase in recent weeks.