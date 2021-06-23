Committee raises concerns over potential BBC studio takeover

A Holyrood committee has voiced its concern over the possible transfer of control of a BBC Scotland studio to another part of the broadcaster.

Recent media reports have suggested studios A and B at the corporation’s Pacific Quay base in Glasgow could be transferred to BBC Studioworks – a subsidiary of the broadcaster – with concerns raised over job prospects in the TV sector.

The Constitution, Europe, External Affairs and Culture Committee at Holyrood has written to Steve Carson, the director of BBC Scotland, calling on him to appear after the summer recess.

Steve Carson is urged to give evidence before the committee (Andrew Cowan/Scottish Parliament/PA)

In a letter also copied to BBC director-general Tim Davie, convener Clare Adamson said: “The committee is concerned about the possible transfer of the two studios at BBC Scotland Pacific Quay to the control of BBC Studioworks within the context of the issues raised in the legacy paper on the screen sector in Scotland. In particular, the role of the BBC in occupying ‘a central role in supporting the Scottish screen industry’.

“Any loss of jobs, training and skills in the sector would also be of concern to the committee.”

Ms Adamson went on to push for a decision to be delayed until the committee can hear evidence.

“The committee asks for a response, and for the opportunity to take evidence on this issue after our summer recess, prior to any decision being taken in relation to this matter,” she said.