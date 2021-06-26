Online portal opens for Covid vaccinations

A new online portal will allow every adult in Scotland to register for a coronavirus vaccine if they have not yet had their first dose.

The Scottish Government said the self-registration system will be open to everyone aged 18 and above who has not yet received a vaccination appointment, or who has missed their first jag for whatever reason.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said it would allow anyone new to Scotland, or who did not have an up to date address registered, to get a vaccine appointment.

The online portal will be open from 8am on Monday June 28, and is being set up after similar systems were used to encourage unpaid carers and adults aged 18 to 29 to sign up.

The rollout of the coronavirus vaccine has been ‘incredibly successful’, Humza Yousaf said (Jane Barlow/PA)

People who register their details will be able to get either a mobile phone text message or email with details of their appointment – which they can change if it is not suitable.

Mr Yousaf said: “We are absolutely delighted at the success of the rollout in Scotland and the high uptake among the adult population.

“I want to thank everyone who has been involved in the incredibly successful rollout, and of course all those who have taken up their offer of a vaccine.

“Whatever the reason, anyone aged 18 and over who has not yet received a vaccination appointment, we invite them to take the opportunity to self-register as soon as possible.

“The evidence shows that vaccination is helping to protect people from serious health harms and there is no doubt it is vaccination which offers us the best route out of this pandemic.

“The vaccination programme is available for every adult in Scotland, I urge everyone to take the opportunity to protect themselves, their families and their community.”

The online portal is available at: https://www.nhsinform.scot/vaccineregistration