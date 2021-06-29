Watchdog seeks to cancel care home’s registration over safety fears

A watchdog is seeking to cancel the registration of a care home over “serious and significant concerns” about the treatment of residents.

The Care Inspectorate had listed an improvement notice to Nightingale House Care Home, Auchinleck, in East Ayrshire on June 2.

However, continuing fears about the safety of residents at the premises has seen the watchdog submit an application to the sheriff court seeking cancellation of the care home’s registration.

A Care Inspectorate spokesman said: “An inspection has identified serious and significant concerns about the quality of care experienced by residents at Nightingale House Care Home in Auchinleck.

“We understand this is a difficult and distressing time for residents, their loved ones and staff at the home.

“However, our first priority is always the health and wellbeing of residents.

“On June 2, we issued an improvement notice which listed the areas of care that required to improve.

“However, because of our concerns about the safety and wellbeing of residents, and because the improvements required have not been made, we have today submitted an application to the sheriff court seeking cancellation of the care home’s registration.

“This could allow new care arrangements to be put in place for residents of the home.”

It added it was working with East Ayrshire Health and Social Care Partnership and the Scottish Government to try and ensure residents experience “appropriate care”.

The latest available watchdog report from May 28 shows the facility was marked as “weak” for its provisions during the pandemic.

It received the same grade for issues surrounding support of wellbeing, leadership and its setting.