Tory leader Douglas Ross and wife welcome second son

Douglas Ross and his wife Krystle have announced the birth of their second child, a boy named James.

The Scottish Conservative leader said James arrived in the early hours of Wednesday, following an ambulance journey to Aberdeen.

The Moray MP and his wife welcomed their first son Alastair in 2019.

Some added stress with a blue light Ambulance journey through to Aberdeen last night but thanks to the excellent teams at Dr Gray’s in Elgin and Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, baby James was born at 1:45am. Both he and mum are doing great. pic.twitter.com/67APHJJfYh — Douglas Ross MP MSP (@Douglas4Moray) June 30, 2021

Mr Ross said: “Krystle and I are over the moon to welcome James into the world as a little brother to our son Alistair.

“Our thanks go to the incredible teams at Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin and at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for all their support during the birth.

“Both James and his mother are doing well back home following the excellent care we’ve received over the last couple of days.”

Other political figures have responded with their congratulations, with Welsh Conservatives leader Andrew RT Davies tweeting: “Fantastic news – congratulations Douglas. All the best to Mum, James and the rest of the Ross clan.”

The Moray Conservatives Association tweeted: “On behalf of the Moray Conservatives, we’d like to wish Douglas, Krystle and the whole Ross family the warmest congratulations on the arrival of wee baby James.”