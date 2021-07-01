Scots could get flu jab and Covid vaccine booster on same day, says Leitch

Those who receive the seasonal flu jab could have it on the same day as their third dose of coronavirus vaccine, Scotland’s national clinical director has said.

Professor Jason Leitch said trials of using the two vaccines together have suggested it is safe and effective.

The UK-wide Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) on Wednesday set out interim guidance for a Covid vaccine booster programme.

The seasonal flu jab was offered to everyone over 55 in Scotland last year, extended to those over 50 where supplies allowed.

Jason Leitch said a third dose of Covid vaccine will increase longevity of the immune response (Saltire Society/PA)

Discussing the new advice on BBC Radio Scotland’s Good Morning Scotland programme, Prof Leitch said a third coronavirus vaccine dose will provide longer-lasting immunity.

He said: “So people who are going for their flu, like my mum and dad maybe who would go to the GP practice, may also get the Covid vaccine, on that same day or very close to that.

“And then as we got a bit younger, maybe we would use pharmacies, we’d maybe use mass vaccination centres, we’d maybe use mobile vaccination units like you’ve seen us do over the last few months.

“We’ll plan that between now and the start of that programme.”

Prof Leitch was also asked about Covid cases linked to football fans watching the Euro 2020 tournament in various settings.

Data from Public Health Scotland published on Wednesday shows there were almost 2,000 people who attended a Euro 2020-related event while infectious with the virus.

Prof Leitch said this had undoubtedly contributed to Scotland’s recent spike in cases.

He said: “To keep it in perspective, there were 32,000 positives since the Euros began.

“And 2,000 of those positives, in their Test and Protect interviews, say they were at something to do with the Euros.

“So that will be an underestimate, some won’t have told us that, some won’t have appreciated that was important.”