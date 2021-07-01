Police bid to trace movements of car linked to murder bid

Police investigating an attempted murder are trying to trace the movements of a car linked to the crime.

A 34-year-old man was found seriously injured in a communal stairwell on West Pilton Grove, Edinburgh, at around 5pm on Friday June 18.

Detectives believe a dark blue Volkswagen Golf GTI, which was later found burnt-out elsewhere in the city, is linked to the incident.

Anyone who may have seen the car parked in various areas around Edinburgh in the days leading up to the incident has been asked to come forward.

Police Scotland have released a picture of the car in question.

Detective Inspector Alison MacDonald said: “We would be particularly keen to speak to anyone who may have seen the vehicle in the Granton, Newhaven or Drylaw areas leading up to Friday June 18.

“Inquiries have established the car was driven in those areas leading up to that date, as well as in Gorgie and Sheriffhall, before it was later found burnt-out near Shawfair railway station.

“A dark blue Volkswagen Golf GTI was seen driving at speed in the Drylaw area before the incident and a similar vehicle was then seen being driven erratically at the Sheriffhall Roundabout around 5.30pm on Friday.

“It is possible that the vehicle may have been parked up in one of those areas prior to the incident.

“If you believe you may have seen the car in the lead-up to Friday June 18 but have not seen it since, then please get in touch.”

Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland, quoting incident number 2690 of June 18, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.