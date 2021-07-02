Sturgeon: I wish fewer fans had travelled to London for Scotland-England match

Nicola Sturgeon has said she wishes fewer football fans had travelled to watch the Scotland v England match in London, after hundreds of coronavirus cases were linked to the Tartan Army heading south for the June 18 fixture.

The First Minister said the Scottish Government’s advice to fans ahead of the game had been “explicit”, with supporters told to avoid travelling if they did not have a ticket for the Wembley match or a place to watch it “safely”.

She also stressed the Euro 2020 tournament is not the only reason for a recent surge in cases in Scotland.

At a Scottish Government Covid-19 briefing on Friday, Ms Sturgeon was asked about the advice fans had been given in the run-up to the crunch tie, which ended 0-0.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said she had urged fans against travelling before the game (PA)

She said: “(National clinical director) Jason (Leitch), probably more than me, was very explicit.

“In a situation like this, you try to give people layers of advice – don’t go unless you’ve got a ticket.

“If you are going to ignore that and go, try to do it safely.

“We’re trying our best, I think with reasonable success, over the course of the pandemic to explain to the public what we need them to do and why.

“By and large the public have been magnificent.

“I wish we hadn’t had as many people travel to London, but we did and we are where we are.

“We reflect on that, we think about in future, can we do things better.”

The First Minister said she had never tried to “pass blame to anybody” on the issue.

Repeating the public health guidance on coronavirus, she said: “There’s a danger that if everyone assumes that what we are seeing right now was just related to football, that if you haven’t been watching the football these messages don’t apply to you.

“Has football had an impact? We think yes.

“Is it entirely the explanation for what we’re dealing with now? Absolutely not.”

Professor Leitch said Euro 2020’s impact on the data is beginning to tail off, saying “we do think it was principally around that one big match and the other Scottish match”.

In the most recent data, nearly 1,300 Scottish Covid-19 cases reported previously travelling to London for a Euro 2020-related event.

The First Minister said football is not the sole reason behind the spike in cases (Nick Potts/PA)

Earlier on Friday, a public health expert said the spike in positive cases “coincides very much” with the incubation period of the virus after the match at Wembley.

Martin McKee, professor of European public health at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, was asked if the Euro 2020 tournament is acting as a super spreader.

He told BBC Radio Scotland’s Good Morning Scotland programme: “I think you in Scotland know very clearly that that is the case.

“We also have another example of Finnish fans who went to one of the Euros matches and 300 of them were infected.

“We can see very clearly in the Scottish data, because the increase coincides very much with what you would expect with the incubation period after the match but also the gender difference, because the cases, the increases seem much greater in men than in women.

“So I think when you put those two together it’s pretty clear that’s what’s been happening.”