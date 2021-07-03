Sharp fall in new coronavirus cases but vaccinations drop to 10-week low

The number of coronavirus vaccinations carried out in Scotland has hit a 10-week low while new cases have dropped by almost 1,000, the latest figures show.

Scottish Government figures reveal there were 12,601 first doses and 12,026 second doses administered on Friday – the lowest level since April 19.

A total of 3,108 new cases of Covid-19 were recorded in the past 24 hours, down from the 4,058 announced on Friday.

From Monday 5 July, drop-in #coronavirus vaccination clinics will be available in all mainland health boards in Scotland. Everyone aged 18+ can attend for their 1st dose or – if 8 weeks have passed – their 2nd. Find your nearest vaccination clinic ➡️ https://t.co/LOBF4xNbHf pic.twitter.com/M0v11Vdc8I — Scottish Government (@scotgov) July 2, 2021

They account for 9.6% of all the tests analysed.

A further three deaths of patients who had recently tested positive for coronavirus were also reported.

As of Friday evening, there were 306 patients in hospital with recently confirmed infections, including 25 people in intensive care.