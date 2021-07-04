Monday, July 5th 2021 Show Links
News / Politics / Scottish politics

New coronavirus cases continue to fall in Scotland

By Press Association
July 4 2021, 2.32pm
The number of new coronavirus cases was below 3,000 for the first time in a week (Jane Barlow/PA)
The number of new coronavirus cases was below 3,000 for the first time in a week (Jane Barlow/PA)

The number of new coronavirus cases in Scotland continues to drop, falling to below 3,000 for the first time in a week.

The latest Covid-19 statistics reveal there were 2,726 new infections identified in the past 24 hours, 11.4% of the total number of tests.

No further deaths have been recorded, although registration offices tend to be closed at weekends.

A total of 25,996 vaccinations – 13,213 first doses and 12,783 second doses – were also administered yesterday.

It is 1,369 more than were carried out on Friday when the figure was at a 10-week low.

NHS Scotland figures show, there were 316 patients in hospital with recently confirmed infections on Saturday evening – an increase of 10 – while the number in intensive care remained at 25.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Scottish politics team

More from The Courier