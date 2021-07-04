New coronavirus cases continue to fall in Scotland

The number of new coronavirus cases in Scotland continues to drop, falling to below 3,000 for the first time in a week.

The latest Covid-19 statistics reveal there were 2,726 new infections identified in the past 24 hours, 11.4% of the total number of tests.

No further deaths have been recorded, although registration offices tend to be closed at weekends.

2,290,327 people in Scotland have been tested for #coronavirus The total confirmed as positive has risen by 2,726 to 295,113 The number of deaths of patients who tested positive remains at 7,729 Latest update ➡ https://t.co/bZPbrCoQuxHealth advice ➡ https://t.co/l7rqArB6Qu pic.twitter.com/rQyeXDPoyk — Scottish Government (@scotgov) July 4, 2021

A total of 25,996 vaccinations – 13,213 first doses and 12,783 second doses – were also administered yesterday.

It is 1,369 more than were carried out on Friday when the figure was at a 10-week low.

NHS Scotland figures show, there were 316 patients in hospital with recently confirmed infections on Saturday evening – an increase of 10 – while the number in intensive care remained at 25.