Coronavirus cases in Scotland continue to fall but hospital and ICU numbers rise

New coronavirus cases in Scotland have continued to fall but the numbers of people in hospital and intensive care have risen, according to the latest figures.

Scotland recorded 2,372 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, data published by the Scottish Government indicates.

This continues the drop in cases for the fourth consecutive day from a record high of 4,234 on Thursday.

However, the test positivity rate is 12.6%, up from 11.4% the previous day.

The number of people in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19 continues to rise, as it has from more than two weeks, and as of Sunday was at 338, up 22 in 24 hours.

There were 30 patients in intensive care, a rise of five.

No deaths of recent coronavirus patients were recorded in the past 24 hours, meaning the death toll under this daily measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – remains at 7,729.

Publishing the data, the Scottish Government noted that Register Offices are generally closed at the weekend.

So far, 3,869,223 people have received the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination and 2,774,136 have received their second dose.