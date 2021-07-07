Coronavirus contact tracing ‘in disarray’ as performance dips below WHO standard

Scotland’s coronavirus contact tracing system is failing to meet “basic international standards”, opposition leaders have claimed, as the latest figures showed its performance to be below World Health Organisation (WHO) levels.

With the number of coronavirus cases rising, the Test and Protect contact tracing system set up to try to contain the spread of the virus has been coming under increasing pressure.

On Friday First Minister Nicola Sturgeon insisted the system was still meeting the WHO (World Health Organisation) target of having 80% of cases “dealt with, contact tracing done and in quarantine within 72 hours”.

But in the week ending July 4, only 73.1% of cases were closed by Test and Protect within the three-day target time, according to new Public Health Scotland figures.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said last week that Test and Protect was ‘coping well’ (Jeff J Mitchell/PA)

These also showed that in the last seven days just 8.9% of those who tested positive were interviewed by someone within 24 hours.

Meanwhile, 30.2% were spoken to within 24 to 48 hours, with 29.4% contacted within 48 to 72 hours.

However, almost one in three people (31.1%) were only interviewed after more than 72 hours.

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie hit out: “Test and Protect has been engulfed by this latest wave of the virus. It is not meeting basic international standards.”

The Lib Dem added: “People have sacrificed a huge amount to buy the Government time. This system should be able to withstand high case rates by now.

“Instead, some tracing activities have been turned off altogether and people are routinely waiting days for Test and Protect to show up.

“It’s evidence that SNP ministers once again just weren’t prepared and have lost control of the virus.”

Mr Rennie demanded: “We need to see Test and Protect reinforced, the vaccine rollout intensified and an end to the dithering around the current unsustainable self-isolation system which is proving a big challenge for key services and workers.”

Meanwhile, Labour health spokeswoman Jackie Baillie said: “It’s clear that the SNP has lost control of the pandemic.

“Test and Trace is in disarray and cases are spiralling. We cannot have the people of Scotland put in danger due to the failure of the SNP.

“The heroic efforts of our NHS and testing staff are being undermined by the incompetence of the SNP.

“It’s time the SNP faced up to the scale of their failure and took action to mitigate the damage they have already caused.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “The Test and Protect system has continued to operate well as case numbers have increased in recent weeks.

“Given rising case numbers, the system has been contacting unprecedented numbers of people.

“As we announced last week, we are using a variety of methods to contact people, including using digital methods like SMS messages for lower risk cases and prioritising calls for higher risk cases.

“These changes will ensure that people are contact traced, and begin isolation, as quickly as possible.

“The majority of people comply when asked to self-isolate and we are thankful for the important role they continue to play in stopping transmission of Covid-19. The latest evidence from research suggests 74% of community-based positive cases and their close contacts isolated entirely in line with the self-isolation guidance.”