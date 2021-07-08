Friday, July 9th 2021 Show Links
Criminals behind shooting of Dutch journalist have links to Scotland, claims MSP

By Press Association
July 8 2021, 4.24pm
Tory MSP Russell Findlay has lodged a motion at Holyrood after the shooting of a Dutch journalist (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)
Criminals suspected of being involved in the shooting of a Dutch journalist have links to organised crime in Scotland, a journalist turned MSP has claimed.

Russell Findlay, who was a reporter before being voted in as a Tory MSP in May’s Holyrood election, has lodged a motion in the Scottish Parliament paying tribute to Peter de Vries, who was shot in Amsterdam earlier this week.

Mr de Vries had been acting as an adviser to a former gang member who is testifying against Ridouan Taghi – said to have been one of the most wanted men in the Netherlands before being arrested in Dubai two years ago.

Mr Findlay claimed Taghi has links to a major Scottish gang, which is also linked to the Irish Kinahan drugs gang.

Peter de Vries shooting scene
Flowers mark the spot in Amsterdam where Peter de Vries was shot (Peter Dejong/AP)

The MSP said: “Over the past 15 years, at least one Scottish organised crime group has forged alliances with both the Taghi and Kinahan international drug trafficking gangs.

“The leader of the Glasgow-based gang fled Scotland for his own safety 15 years ago and ended up in Marbella where these connections were made and have flourished.

“Peter R de Vries was targeted because he was effectively exposing and disrupting these cowardly criminals.

“It should concern everyone that a journalist in a western European democracy can be targeted by organised crime.

“I have lodged a motion in the Scottish Parliament paying tribute to his courage and urging the authorities to crack down on these gangs.

“I hope that Mr de Vries makes a full recovery and that those responsible are brought to justice.”

