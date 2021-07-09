100 extra staff to help Test and Protect cope with Covid case increase

An additional 100 staff have been brought in to help Scotland’s Test and Protect system as it deals with the recent spike in Covid cases, the Health Secretary has said.

The contact tracing system’s performance fell below World Health Organisation (WHO) standards in late June and early July.

It only managed to reach 65.1% of infected people’s close contacts within 72 hours in the week ending June 27 and 73.1% the following week – both below the WHO target of 80%.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has acknowledged contact times “fell below” the desired level but said changes are being made to speed up the process.

These have included greater use of text message notifications and digital self-tracing forms.

On Friday, Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said a deal had been reached with Barrhead Travel through the Government’s commercial partner Ascensos to supply an extra 100 staff for contact tracing.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said Test and Protect is reaching unprecedented numbers of people (Jeff J Mitchell/PA)

The travel firm has previously provided staff for Test and Protect.

Mr Yousaf said he is confident performance is already improving.

He said: “The Test and Protect system has continued to operate well as case numbers have increased in recent weeks, contacting unprecedented numbers of people.

“This agreement to bring in additional staff follows our ongoing efforts this year to ensure commercial partners were on board in preparation for potential increases in demand on the contact tracing system.

“This extra workforce is important, but the success of the system going forward will not simply be about staffing numbers.

“Test and Protect will change as the population becomes more protected by vaccination and it will still play a key role in mitigating clusters and outbreaks in high-risk settings, slowing infection spread and protecting populations at risk.

“The majority of people comply when asked to self-isolate and we are thankful for the important role they are continuing to play in stopping transmission of Covid-19.

“We will have to manage living with Covid-19 for some time to come, even when we are able to move beyond Level 0.”

Responding to the announcement, Scottish Conservative health spokeswoman Annie Wells said: “The SNP have let the vital Test and Protect system become completely overwhelmed before finally waking up and putting plans in place to recruit more staff.

“Critical World Health Organisation targets to close cases within 72 hours have not been met for two weeks in a row, yet the First Minister and the SNP’s Health Secretary are shamefully insisting Test and Protect is still performing well.

“They took their eye off the ball at a critical moment and failed to resource the system to cope with a surge in cases in Scotland.”

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie said the hiring of the new staff is “an admission that the system isn’t coping”.

He said: “The pressure on Test and Protect was entirely predictable as restrictions eased.

“These staff should have been ready and waiting.

“But the Scottish Government let cases get carried away, and failed to make sure that we had enough contract tracers to handle them.”