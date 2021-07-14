41 coronavirus deaths amongst Scots who have been double jabbed, figures show

A total of 41 Scots have died with Covid-19, despite having had both doses of a vaccine.

Figures from Public Health Scotland showed the deaths occurred by July 7 amongst those who had tested positive for the virus two weeks or more after having their second vaccination.

In these cases coronavirus was recorded as “primary or contributing cause of death”, the health body said.

It noted: “This equates to 0.001% of those who have received two doses of Covid-19 vaccines.”

In the week ending 6 July 475 people who were admitted to hospital had laboratory confirmed COVID-19. In the week ending 10 July, there were 41 patients admitted to ICU who had laboratory confirmed COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/7H7JbAJscW — Public Health Scotland (@P_H_S_Official) July 14, 2021

Its latest report on coronavirus cases in Scotland showed that over the four weeks from June 12 to July 9, almost two thirds (64.7%) who had a positive PCR test were unvaccinated.

Meanwhile just over half (51.6%) of Covid-19 hospital admissions over the same four-week period were amongst unvaccinated individuals, with 70.6% of this group being aged under 40.

The figures were published as Scotland’s hospitals are again having to deal with rising numbers of coronavirus cases, after the Delta variant caused a sharp spike in the number of infections.

Public Health Scotland revealed in the week ending July 6 there were a total of 475 people admitted to hospital who had tested positive for Covid.

“The highest number of new admissions were seen amongst those aged 30-39 years and 70-79 years,” the report said.

But the figures also showed that 22 children under the age of 10 and 26 youngsters aged between 10 and 19 were admitted to hospital with coronavirus.

Meanwhile there were 41 Covid positive patients who were new admissions to intensive care unit in the seven days up to July 10, up from 22 the previous week.

Public Health Scotland noted: “In recent months, the proportion of all people who were admitted to hospital within 14 days of a laboratory confirmed Covid-19 positive test has also declined, from 13% in the week commencing January 25 2021 to 2% in the most recent week commencing June 21 2021.

“This reduction can be explained by a change in the age profile of people acquiring Covid-19.

“Although those over 60 with Covid-19 are more likely to be admitted to hospital than younger age groups the proportion of newly reported cases in the over 60s has reduced in recent months.”