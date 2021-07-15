Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Politics / Scottish politics

More than £3bn of funding for councils to help boost affordable housing

By Press Association
July 16 2021, 12.05am
Glasgow City Council will get the largest amount of cash (Joe Giddens/PA)
More than £3.2 billion of cash is to be shared among Scotland’s councils in a bid to help build more affordable homes.

Housing Secretary Shona Robison said the funding – which is spread over five years – would give the sector the “certainty and assurance” needed to help meet the government’s housing targets.

Ministers want to build 100,000 affordable homes across Scotland by 2032, with at least 70% of these available for social rent from either councils or housing associations.

Glasgow City Council, Scotland’s largest local authority, will get the largest amount of cash after being allocated £537 million over the period.

Housing Secretary Shona Robison said the cash would help deliver the ‘ambitious’ affordable housing target (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Meanwhile the Orkney Islands will receive less than £18 million over the five years.

Ms Robison said that since the SNP came to power in 2007, more than 102,000 affordable homes had been constructed.

She added: “Building on this, our aim is to deliver 100,000 affordable homes by 2032, with at least 70% of these for social rent.”

The Housing Secretary said: “Meeting this ambition will require continued collaboration across the private and public sectors. I’m pleased to be increasing significantly the available affordable housing grant funding for council areas to help with this important work.

“The five-year allocations will provide the certainty and assurance the housing sector needs to deliver the ambitious affordable homes target set out in our Housing to 2040 strategy.”

Councillor Gail Macgregor, resources spokeswoman for the local authority body Cosla, welcomed the funding commitment.

She said: “The priority for councils, and housing associations, is ensuring rent affordability and warm, safe, comfortable homes for current and future tenants.

“As we look to recover from the impacts of the pandemic, councils are working side by side with their communities. We maintain a focus on our shared ambitions around tackling child poverty and climate change, alongside building more houses.”

