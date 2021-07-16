Crofters share £430,000 to build or maintain homes

The Scottish Government has handed out more than £400,000 to repair or build new croft houses.

The first round of funding for the Croft House Grant for 2021-22 saw 13 crofters each given a share of £433,072.

The fund is used to ensure crofters are able to find accommodation in some of Scotland’s most remote areas.

Launched in 2007, 1,047 applications to the fund have been accepted with more than £22.5 million paid out so far.

Florentine and Tim Matthew received the grant after an application in 2017, allowing them to build their house.

In a statement, the couple said: “The Croft House Grant has been invaluable to us – without this grant we wouldn’t have been able to live on our croft with our young family.

“Local housing is scarce and there were no available houses in our rural location. This grant has made the difference between us investing in building a life on a croft and being forced to move back to the city.”

Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon said: “It’s clear to me just how important this grant is to crofters. Seeing what this money has helped the Matthew family do is inspiring.

“Since March 2020 we have awarded over £1.7 million in grant funding to help build and improve homes for 53 crofters and their families. I am determined to continue helping people in crofting areas.

“Crofters play an integral role contributing to the long-term sustainability of our rural and island communities.

“The future sustainability of these areas depends on our ability to attract and retain people, particularly young families, and the Croft House Grant has proved successful in doing just that.”