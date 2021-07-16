Families receive almost £12m to help cover back-to-school costs

More than 145,000 children across Scotland will benefit from increased cash grants to help cover the cost of school uniforms.

Figures from the Scottish Parliament Information Centre (Spice) show grants totalling £11.8 million will help hard-up families kit their children out for the new school term.

Increased payments mean eligible families receive £120 for each youngster at primary school and £150 per child attending secondary school.

A total of 145,080 youngsters across Scotland are expected to benefit, according to Spice.

SNP MSP Natalie Don said the school clothing grant helps families buy clothes, shoes and other necessary equipment.

She added: “Meeting the costs of buying school clothes can be very challenging for thousands of families and the SNP Scottish Government has increased the school clothing grant to ensure every child in Scotland doesn’t miss out.”