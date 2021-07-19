Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Monday, July 19th 2021 Show Links
News / Politics / Scottish politics

New self-isolation guidance for Scottish NHS staff ‘within days’

By Press Association
July 19 2021, 9.51am
The move would free up hospital staff (Joe Giddens/PA)
The move would free up hospital staff (Joe Giddens/PA)

NHS staff in Scotland will shortly receive new guidance on self-isolation if they are a close contact of a coronavirus case, the deputy chief medical officer has said.

Dr Dave Caesar said the new advice would come “in the next day or two”.

On Monday, it emerged that frontline NHS staff in England who are double-vaccinated will be allowed to carry on working in “exceptional circumstances”.

The Scottish Government is in discussions about removing the blanket requirement for healthcare staff to self-isolate when they are identified as a close contact of someone with Covid-19.

The move would free up medics to deal with pressure in hospitals.

Dr Caesar told the BBC’s Good Morning Scotland radio programme on Monday: “We’ve been exploring that with our colleagues in the health and care system, with staff-side representatives.

“We are hopeful to be able to give some guidance on that in the next day or two, perhaps earlier.

“There would be very clear criteria around it – it would be for the essential maintenance of services that otherwise would, if they weren’t there, cause potential harm to patients if they were not able to access them.

“It would be on a voluntary basis, there would be a very strict testing regime around it.”

The changes to the self-isolation rules would only apply to medics who have had “fleeting contact” with someone who has tested positive, he said.

Under the new system in England, certain staff who are contacted by Test and Trace will need to show a negative PCR test before they can resume working, followed by daily lateral flow tests.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Scottish politics team

More from The Courier