Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, July 20th 2021 Show Links
News / Politics / Scottish politics

FM’s Covid briefings attracted 250,000 viewers at height of pandemic, MPs told

By Press Association
July 20 2021, 3.20pm
Some 250,000 Scots tuned in to watch Nicola Sturgeon’s coronavirus briefings at the height of the pandemic, MPs have been told (Jeff J Mitchell/PA)
Some 250,000 Scots tuned in to watch Nicola Sturgeon’s coronavirus briefings at the height of the pandemic, MPs have been told (Jeff J Mitchell/PA)

Around a quarter of a million Scots tuned in to watch Nicola Sturgeon’s coronavirus briefings at the height of the pandemic, MPs have been told.

While opposition MSPs criticised BBC Scotland over its broadcasting of the briefings – which at one point took place every day – head of news and current affairs Gary Smith said the corporation had “decided it is right to put these briefings on the television because we think they contained important public health information”.

Mr Smith said that audience numbers for the briefings, in which the First Minister is questioned by journalists on coronavirus issues, had “varied”.

But he told MPs on Westminster’s Scottish Affairs Committee: “At the peak of the pandemic we had something like quarter of a million people watching the live coverage of the briefings, that has dropped off quite a bit now.”

Throughout the pandemic, Ms Sturgeon has conducted regular coronavirus briefings, with these being broadcast on BBC 1 Scotland, the BBC Scotland channel, and on BBC Radio Scotland.

Mr Smith added: “I think when a formal announcement I anticipated, and the public and audience know it’s due to happen on a particular day, and there are going to be changes announced or confirmed to restrictions, more people will tune in.”

He also accepted there had been “quite a number of complaints” about the briefing – but said not all of these were “saying the same thing”.

He told the committee: “We have had some people complaining we are broadcasting the briefings, some people complain we haven’t broadcast long enough of the briefings.”

BBC Scotland has already changed its coverage of the briefings, so that these now feature comments from health experts and opposition politicians.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Scottish politics team

More from The Courier