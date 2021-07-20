Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, July 20th 2021 Show Links
News / Politics / Scottish politics

Graham Linehan joins ‘Women Won’t Wheesht’ protesters in Glasgow Green

By Press Association
July 20 2021, 5.09pm
Graham Linehan pictured at Glasgow Green on Tuesday (@AcrossParents/PA)
Comedy writer Graham Linehan has joined protesters in Scotland campaigning against proposed changes to the Gender Recognition Act.

The rally in Glasgow Green was organised by the For Women Scotland group for Tuesday after the court date of one activist was postponed.

According to the group’s website they were formed in June 2018 “amid growing unease about how women’s rights would be affected by the Scottish Government’s plans to reform the Gender Recognition Act to allow for self-declaration of sex”.

It also says analysis of responses to a Government consultation in 2019 was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic with no action being taken until after May’s election.

Two months on from the vote, Tuesday’s event attracted dozens of protesters at Glasgow Green.

Linehan was pictured with some activists on social media having breakfast in the city centre before heading east to the park.

There, he and other campaigners spoke to the crowd who gathered.

One of those attending, who runs the Parents Across Scotland account on Twitter, told the PA news agency: “I attended as I am concerned about women and children’s position in Scotland and across the world.

“Our voices are being silenced and our rights undermined and removed in the name of inclusivity.

“I’m just amazed that this is happening in the one of the most ‘progressive’ countries in the world.

“People are starting to wake up to what’s going on, but women are still dismissed as irrational and exaggerating what’s happening.”

