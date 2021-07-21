Finance Secretary invites ideas from business owners as advisers meet

Scotland’s Finance Secretary has invited ideas from business owners on how to shape a 10-year economic strategy.

Ahead of the first meeting of a new economic advisory council, Kate Forbes has asked for views on a strategy which she said will look to recover from the pandemic and aid the transition to net zero.

The meeting on Thursday will bring together 17 business leaders, academics and economists, including former Skyscanner chief operating officer Mark Logan, Glasgow University Principal Anton Muscatelli, STUC chief Roz Foyer and former head of the Fraser of Allander Institute Professor Graeme Roy.

Kate Forbes will chair the meetings (Jane Barlow/PA)

But Ms Forbes has also cast her net wider, asking for input on the strategy from anyone with an interest in the economy, by emailing EconomyCovid-19StakeholderUpdatesMailbox@gov.scot.

Ahead of the meeting, she said: “This Advisory Council will help us develop a bold and ambitious 10-year economic strategy that guides Scotland’s economy to the opportunities of the future.

“Entrepreneurs, business experts, trade unions and economists will work together to deliver a focused plan of actions and projects that will help transform our economy.

“To ensure this strategy delivers the transformational change Scotland needs, this must be a national endeavour and so we want to hear directly from business, workers, and stakeholders across the country.

“I am grateful to those who have already sent their suggestions and I would encourage all those with an interest in our economy to share their views and help shape this ambitious strategy.

“This is an invitation to the entrepreneurs, thinkers and job creators to work with us to make Scotland thrive.”