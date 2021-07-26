Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Politics / Scottish politics

Chief says police should be ‘guardians not warriors’ as he opens academy

By Press Association
July 26 2021, 2.43pm Updated: July 26 2021, 7.59pm
The new facility was opened at Tulliallan police college (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Police Scotland has opened a new international academy to help develop other forces around the world at its headquarters in Fife.

Chief constable Iain Livingstone said the role of a police officer should be as a “guardian not a warrior” as he opened the facility at Tulliallan.

The academy follows previous projects Police Scotland has carried out with police in countries such as Malawi, Zambia and Colombia.

Later, the academy will welcome senior officers from the FBI for its national executive institute, the first time it has been held outside the US in 10 years.

Nicola Sturgeon and the chief constable opened the Police Scotland International Academy on Monday, where they spoke to those who will help run it.

Mr Livingstone said Police Scotland wanted to contribute to the debate around police legitimacy taking place in many countries, saying “the role of police constable is as guardian, not as a warrior”.

Police Scotland has already taken part in projects around the world (David Cheskin/PA)

He said: “Our values of integrity, fairness, respect and enabling human rights; our commitment to policing by consent, and our legal duty to improve the safety and wellbeing of people and communities, lie at the heart of our identity.

“These principles and approaches are vital in all we do and are, in my view, worth sharing with the world.”

The First Minister said: “The police here in Scotland are renowned for a human rights-based approach to policing.

“What the International Academy is about is Police Scotland helping police services in countries across the world where that hasn’t been the case embed that approach in their police services.”

Police Scotland officers in Tulliallan (Andrew Milligan/PA)

She continued: “Work like this is never without its critics, we live in a democracy, and that’s all fair enough.

“But I 100% support this initiative by Police Scotland because I think it’s in our interest to play our part in extending the values that we hold dear to as many parts of the world as possible.”

Inspector Craig Rankine has worked on projects in Malawi and will be working with the new academy.

These schemes were rewarding for both forces despite the differences in cultures, he said.

He told the PA news agency: “It’s a completely different kind of operating environment, no amount of briefing can prepare you for being there on your own.

“I was embedded with the Malawi police service, working with their senior officers, and that is a completely different experience.”

He added: “You’re very aware of the levels of poverty – you see it everywhere.
“But you have to focus on the job and why you’re there because you can be distracted by that.

“It is quite harrowing to see young people that are suffering from malnutrition or people that are dying fairly young.

“It does make you humble and grateful for what you have back here in Scotland and I think that’s what most officers take back from the experience.”

