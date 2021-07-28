Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, July 28th 2021 Show Links
News / Politics / Scottish politics

Barring vaccine refusers from large events is wrong approach – Swinney

By Press Association
July 28 2021, 9.45am
John Swinney said vaccine uptake has ‘massively exceeded’ planning assumptions (Jane Barlow/PA)
John Swinney said vaccine uptake has ‘massively exceeded’ planning assumptions (Jane Barlow/PA)

Barring people who refuse a coronavirus vaccination from certain large events is the wrong approach, Deputy First Minister John Swinney has said.

Mr Swinney said he disagrees with a suggestion from Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove, who said the UK Government is considering vaccine passports for events such as football matches.

Vaccine passports will be a condition for entry to nightclubs in England from September; however, the Scottish Government is yet to make a decision on whether they will be introduced.

Speaking during a visit to Glasgow on Tuesday, Mr Gove said those who refuse vaccines when they are able to receive one are “selfish”.

Mr Swinney, who is also the Covid Recovery Secretary, was asked about Mr Gove’s comments on the BBC’s Good Morning Scotland programme.

He said: “I think it’s the wrong way to handle it.”

Coronavirus – Sat Jan 23, 2021
Vaccine passports will be required for entry to nightclubs in England from September (Jane Barlow/PA)

He said the Scottish Government’s thinking on the issue has been influenced by Professor Stephen Reicher of St Andrews University.

Mr Swinney said: “I think, listening to Professor Reicher, I would be much more convinced by an argument that was about engaging people, taking people with us and explaining the rationale.

“Rather than the type of language that you’ve just put to me from Michael Gove.”

Mr Swinney also said discussions are ongoing with the UK Government around waiving the need to quarantine for double-vaccinated travellers who arrive from the US and EU.

Asked about Scotland’s vaccine rollout, he said it has “massively exceeded” the planning assumption for an 80% uptake.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Scottish politics team

More from The Courier