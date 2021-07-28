Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Politics / Scottish politics

Jobs and training pledge receives £70m funding

By Press Association
July 28 2021, 10.54am
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon visited the Young Movers charity in Glasgow (Jeff J Mitchell/PA)
The pledge for everyone in Scotland aged 16 to 24 to have an offer of work, education or training is to be backed by £70 million in funding, the Government has said.

Nicola Sturgeon said the Young Person’s Guarantee, which was launched in November last year, will help young people succeed despite the pandemic.

Up to March 2021, the scheme has provided around 18,000 opportunities for young people, including 1,400 apprenticeships.

The new £70 million investment will go towards training and mental health interventions as well as college and university courses.

Almost 100 employers and business groups have signed up to support the scheme.

During a visit to the Young Movers charity in Glasgow, the First Minister said: “We know that young people have been badly affected by the pandemic and we are determined to do everything we can to support them.

“The Young Person’s Guarantee is a vital part of that support, which aims to give all young people the chance to succeed despite the economic impacts of Covid-19.

“This investment of £70 million, which meets four of our 100 days commitments, will also ensure employers continue to benefit from the fresh talent and new perspectives that young people bring to workplaces across Scotland.”

Sandy Begbie, chairman of the Young Person’s Guarantee Implementation Group, said: “Inclusion was at the core of the Young Person’s Guarantee, so I am particularly pleased by the increased opportunities created for young people who are furthest from the workplace.”

