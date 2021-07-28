Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Covid-related deaths in Scotland reach 10,324

By Press Association
July 28 2021, 12.42pm Updated: July 28 2021, 3.09pm
A total of 43 deaths were in a hospital setting (Peter Byrne/PA)
A total of 10,324 deaths where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate have now been registered in Scotland, the latest figures show.

Last week 56 of these deaths were registered, an increase of nine from the previous week.

National Records of Scotland’s (NRS) latest figures showed deaths from all causes were 11% higher than the five-year average last week at 1,110.

There were eight deaths in the Glasgow council area and seven deaths in each of North Lanarkshire, Edinburgh and Dundee.

Last week’s figures included 43 deaths in hospitals and five in care homes, while eight were at home or in a non-institutional setting.

NRS’s figures include deaths where “suspected” or “probable” Covid-19 appears on the death certificate.

Director of statistical services Pete Whitehouse said: “The latest figures show that last week there were 56 deaths where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

“Last week there were more deaths involving Covid in people under 65 than people aged 85 or over, with 15 deaths of people aged between 45 and 64.”

Meanwhile, the daily figures from the Scottish Government showed Scotland recorded 1,179 new coronavirus cases and nine new deaths on Wednesday.

Due to a change in reporting scheduling, Wednesday’s figures for new cases include a small number of cases which would otherwise have been reported on Tuesday, the Government said.

A change was also announced in the reporting process for the cumulative daily deaths figure – which measures people who died after first testing positive for the virus within the previous 28 days.

It meant there was an increase of 36 in addition to the nine in Wednesday’s figures, bringing the total to 7,911.

