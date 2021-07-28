Covid-related deaths in Scotland reach 10,324

A total of 10,324 deaths where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate have now been registered in Scotland, the latest figures show.

Last week 56 of these deaths were registered, an increase of nine from the previous week.

National Records of Scotland’s (NRS) latest figures showed deaths from all causes were 11% higher than the five-year average last week at 1,110.

There were eight deaths in the Glasgow council area and seven deaths in each of North Lanarkshire, Edinburgh and Dundee.

Last week’s figures included 43 deaths in hospitals and five in care homes, while eight were at home or in a non-institutional setting.

As at 25 July 2021, 10,324 COVID-related deaths registered, increase of 9 from previous week to 56. More deaths involving COVID in people under 65 than people aged 85 or over, with 15 deaths of people aged between 45 and 64. https://t.co/wkYspIP8Oz #NRSStats #COVID-19 #pandemic pic.twitter.com/s34mP1En6k — NatRecordsScot (@NatRecordsScot) July 28, 2021

NRS’s figures include deaths where “suspected” or “probable” Covid-19 appears on the death certificate.

Director of statistical services Pete Whitehouse said: “The latest figures show that last week there were 56 deaths where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

“Last week there were more deaths involving Covid in people under 65 than people aged 85 or over, with 15 deaths of people aged between 45 and 64.”

Meanwhile, the daily figures from the Scottish Government showed Scotland recorded 1,179 new coronavirus cases and nine new deaths on Wednesday.

Due to a change in reporting scheduling, Wednesday’s figures for new cases include a small number of cases which would otherwise have been reported on Tuesday, the Government said.

A change was also announced in the reporting process for the cumulative daily deaths figure – which measures people who died after first testing positive for the virus within the previous 28 days.

It meant there was an increase of 36 in addition to the nine in Wednesday’s figures, bringing the total to 7,911.