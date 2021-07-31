Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Scotland records nine more Covid-19 deaths

By Press Association
July 31 2021, 2.33pm
More than 1,000 more cases were recorded in Scotland in the past 24 hours (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Scotland has recorded nine coronavirus deaths and 1,018 new cases in the past 24 hours, the latest Scottish Government figures show.

It brings the death toll under the daily measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – to 7,939.

The daily test positivity rate is 4.9%, down from 6.2% the previous day.

A total of 445 people were in hospital on Friday with recently confirmed Covid-19, down 29 on the previous day, with 64 patients in intensive care, a rise of four.

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde recorded the most cases in the past 24 hours, with 236, followed by Lothian with 192 and Lanarkshire with 174.

So far, 4,009,611 people have received the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination and 3,180,160 have received their second dose.

These figures come just days before Scotland will hear if coronavirus restrictions will be eased further on August 9, with Nicola Sturgeon and Health Secretary Humza Yousaf saying they were “confident” the country would move beyond Level 0 after an announcement on Tuesday.

