Consultation proposes increasing parking fines to up to £120

The cost of parking tickets in Scotland could be hiked to as much as £120, it has emerged.
A consultation is taking place on increasing the Penalty Charge Notice (PCN) that is imposed on drivers who park illegally.
Currently a cost of £60 is incurred, but this is reduced to £30 if it is paid within 14 days
However a Transport Scotland consultation on the issue states that “this may not be a sufficient deterrent” to prevent drivers from parking where they are not permitted.
