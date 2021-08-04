Weekly Covid-19 deaths in Scotland drop for first time in seven weeks

The weekly number of deaths involving coronavirus in Scotland has dropped for the first time since June, according to the latest figures.

Data from the National Records of Scotland (NRS) show 46 fatalities which mentioned Covid-19 on the death certificate were registered in the week from July 26 to August 1.

This marks a drop of 10 on the previous week and the first time the figures have fallen in seven weeks.

2,509,868 people in Scotland have been tested for #coronavirus The total confirmed as positive has risen by 1,271 to 349,286 Sadly 13 more patients who tested positive have died (7,965 in total) Latest update ➡️ https://t.co/bZPbrCoQuxHealth advice ➡️ https://t.co/l7rqArB6Qu pic.twitter.com/hK6ugpd0wj — Scottish Government (@scotgov) August 4, 2021

However, the Scottish Government’s daily figures show 13 deaths were recorded in Scotland in the past 24 hours.

It brings the death toll under the daily measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – to 7,965.

These lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths announced daily by the Scottish Government differ from the NRS statistics which include suspected or probably cases of Covid-19.

The NRS statistics are published weekly and cover all deaths registered in Scotland where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

(PA Graphics)

The weekly figures show for May 31 to June 6 there were eight deaths and the following week, June 7-13, seven deaths were registered – with the figures increasing slightly ever since.

Of this week’s deaths, 38 were in hospitals with two in care homes and six at home or a non-institutional setting.

Ten deaths were people aged under 65, nine were aged 65-74 and 27 were aged 75 or over.

Glasgow City had nine deaths, Fife had five and South Lanarkshire and West Lothian each had four, with 20 other council areas having at least one death last week.

As at 1 August, 10,370 COVID-related deaths have been registered in Scotland, a decrease of 10 from the previous week to 46. 10 deaths were of people aged under 65, 9 were people aged 65-74 and there were 27 deaths of people aged 75 or over https://t.co/d8SIUHkV8I #NRSStats pic.twitter.com/buSjfdwJZX — NatRecordsScot (@NatRecordsScot) August 4, 2021

Pete Whitehouse, NRS director of statistical services, said: “NRS figures released today show that last week, there were 46 deaths where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

“This is a decrease of 10 on the previous week’s figure and represents the first decrease in Covid-19 related deaths in seven weeks.

“However, the total number of deaths from all causes was 17 % higher than we would expect for this period and these excess deaths are at the highest level since February.”

Meanwhile, in the latest daily update from the Scottish Government, 1,271 new coronavirus cases were recorded in the past 24 hours.

The daily test positivity rate is 4.7%, down from 6.5% the previous day.

A total of 383 people were in hospital on Tuesday with recently confirmed Covid-19, down from 406 the previous day, with 58 patients in intensive care, down three in 24 hours.

So far, 4,016,326 people have received the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination and 3,249,622 have received their second dose

The figures come ahead of Scotland’s move beyond Level 0 of the coronavirus restrictions on Monday.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced on Tuesday the lifting of most measures including physical distancing and limits on social gatherings, however, face masks will remain in place.