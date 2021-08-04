Sturgeon: Coronavirus vaccine to be rolled out to 16 and 17-year-olds

Sixteen and 17-year-olds in Scotland are to be offered the first dose of a coronavirus vaccine as soon as possible, Nicola Sturgeon has said.

The First Minister welcomed the decision by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) to advise that the rollout should be extended.

At present, children over the age of 12 are only eligible for a vaccine if they have certain medical conditions which put them at risk from Covid-19 or teenagers who live with people who are immunocompromised.

(PA Graphics)

Ms Sturgeon wrote on Twitter: “This is good news and a step forward that I’ve been hoping for.”

She added that she hopes evidence will allow the JCVI to recommend the vaccine for “wider groups of young people in future” but that, in the meantime, ⁦the Scottish Government “will get on with offering it to all 16/17 year olds ASAP”.

It is understood officials are not ruling out vaccinations for otherwise healthy 12 to 15-year-olds but want to look at more information first.

In making its decision, the JCVI said that a number of factors have been considered but the most important element was the risk/benefit of vaccination to the individual.