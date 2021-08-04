Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sturgeon: Coronavirus vaccine to be rolled out to 16 and 17-year-olds

By Press Association
August 4 2021, 4.56pm
Coronavirus vaccines are to be offered to 16 and 17-year-olds, it has been confirmed (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Sixteen and 17-year-olds in Scotland are to be offered the first dose of a coronavirus vaccine as soon as possible, Nicola Sturgeon has said.

The First Minister welcomed the decision by  the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) to advise that the rollout should be extended.

At present, children over the age of 12 are only eligible for a vaccine if they have certain medical conditions which put them at risk from Covid-19 or teenagers who live with people who are immunocompromised.

Ms Sturgeon wrote on Twitter: “This is good news and a step forward that I’ve been hoping for.”

She added that she hopes evidence will allow the JCVI to recommend the vaccine for “wider groups of young people in future” but that, in the meantime, ⁦the Scottish Government “will get on with offering it to all 16/17 year olds ASAP”.

It is understood officials are not ruling out vaccinations for otherwise healthy 12 to 15-year-olds but want to look at more information first.

In making its decision, the JCVI said that a number of factors have been considered but the most important element was the risk/benefit of vaccination to the individual.

