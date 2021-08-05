Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
NUS calls for government help for students after quarantine cost hike

By Press Association
August 5 2021, 3.37pm Updated: August 5 2021, 3.40pm
Anyone coming from red list countries will have to isolate in a hotel for 10 days (Andrew Milligan/PA)
The Scottish Government has been urged to provide aid for students travelling in from abroad following a hike in the cost of quarantine hotels.

Following a UK Government decision on contracts, the cost of a quarantine hotel will rise from £1,750 to £2,285.

But the National Union of Students (NUS) in Scotland has urged the Scottish Government to help foreign students manage the cost of the hotels to ensure they can take their place at college or university.

NUS Scotland president Matt Crilly said the decision was a “shameful attack on international students”, adding: “Students rightly feel let down and betrayed after already paying exorbitant fees, sky-high costs for accommodation in addition to visa costs, and healthcare charges.

“I am deeply concerned that this move will force many students to drop out of their studies. No student should be priced out of education as a result of quarantine charges.

“I ask the Scottish Government to urgently intervene to protect Scottish international students and scrap quarantine charges for those who are travelling for essential education purposes.”

People coming to Scotland from a red list country are forced to enter what the Scottish Government has called “managed isolation”. They must spend 10 days in a designated hotel in Glasgow, Edinburgh or Aberdeen.

