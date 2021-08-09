Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Swinney’s ‘joy’ as 16 and 17-year-olds come forward for vaccination

By Press Association
August 9 2021, 10.07am
Vaccination has been rolled out to a younger age group (Nick Potts/PA)
Deputy First Minister John Swinney has spoken of the “scene of joy” as the first 16 and 17-year-olds came forward for their Covid vaccinations in Scotland.

Vaccinations for the age group began over the weekend, following advice that the rollout should be extended.

Health boards around Scotland have been posting details of vaccination centres where eligible teenagers can receive a jag.

NHS Tayside also tweeted photos of young people who were vaccinated over the weekend.

Speaking on the BBC’s Good Morning Scotland radio programme on Monday, Mr Swinney said uptake in the older cohorts has gone beyond what the Government expected.

“The vaccination of 16 to 17-year-olds commenced over the weekend in different parts of the country, and it was, frankly, a scene of joy when I noticed photographs posted last night by NHS Tayside – the local health board for the area that I have the privilege to represent – of young people who presented themselves already,” he said.

“I pay tribute to these young people, I pay tribute to the National Health Service for moving so quickly to make sure that the vaccination programme could extend to 16 to 17-year-olds, and I would encourage all of them to take up the vaccine.”

Among those being vaccinated in Tayside were 17-year-old twins Caiden and Connie Johnston at the Dewars centre in Perth.

The health board also tweeted about 16-year-old Jackie Franklin receiving his jag in Montrose.

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde said that, from Monday, it will be offering Pfizer jags for all 16 to 17-year-olds at all of its clinics except the vaccination bus.

NHS Lothian said its drop-in clinics are open to anyone over 18, while 16 and 17-year-olds can self-register for an appointment.

