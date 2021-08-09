Swinney’s ‘joy’ as 16 and 17-year-olds come forward for vaccination

Deputy First Minister John Swinney has spoken of the “scene of joy” as the first 16 and 17-year-olds came forward for their Covid vaccinations in Scotland.

Vaccinations for the age group began over the weekend, following advice that the rollout should be extended.

Health boards around Scotland have been posting details of vaccination centres where eligible teenagers can receive a jag.

NHS Tayside also tweeted photos of young people who were vaccinated over the weekend.

17-year-old twins Caiden and Connie Johnston got their jab today at Dewar's from Denise Jones. Well done to all the Tayside teens getting vaccinated! 👍🙌 pic.twitter.com/0MrY8gfWEb — NHS Tayside (@NHSTayside) August 8, 2021

Speaking on the BBC’s Good Morning Scotland radio programme on Monday, Mr Swinney said uptake in the older cohorts has gone beyond what the Government expected.

“The vaccination of 16 to 17-year-olds commenced over the weekend in different parts of the country, and it was, frankly, a scene of joy when I noticed photographs posted last night by NHS Tayside – the local health board for the area that I have the privilege to represent – of young people who presented themselves already,” he said.

“I pay tribute to these young people, I pay tribute to the National Health Service for moving so quickly to make sure that the vaccination programme could extend to 16 to 17-year-olds, and I would encourage all of them to take up the vaccine.”

Tayside's 16 and 17 year olds have been turning up in droves to get vaccinated. Here's 16 year old Jake Franklin at Montrose getting jabbed to protect his parents, grandparents and teachers @montroseacdemy pic.twitter.com/euhQVyAI77 — NHS Tayside (@NHSTayside) August 8, 2021

Among those being vaccinated in Tayside were 17-year-old twins Caiden and Connie Johnston at the Dewars centre in Perth.

The health board also tweeted about 16-year-old Jackie Franklin receiving his jag in Montrose.

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde said that, from Monday, it will be offering Pfizer jags for all 16 to 17-year-olds at all of its clinics except the vaccination bus.

NHS Lothian said its drop-in clinics are open to anyone over 18, while 16 and 17-year-olds can self-register for an appointment.