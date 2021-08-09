Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
V&A Dundee director named honorary professor

By Press Association
August 9 2021, 3.21pm
Leonie Bell was born in Dundee and grew up in Fife (Dundee University)
The director of V&A Dundee has been named as an honorary professor at the University of Dundee.

Leonie Bell was awarded the accolade for her services to design.

Ms Bell, who was born in Dundee and grew up in Fife, was appointed director of the design museum in 2020.

She previously led the Scottish Government’s development of its first culture strategy in over a decade.

Professor Anita Taylor, dean of the Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art and Design, said: “We are delighted to have Leonie Bell as an honorary professor.

“This appointment reflects our integral relationship with V&A Dundee as a founding partner and will foster the development of even stronger links through our ongoing collaboration.

“For example, the establishment of new projects, research initiatives, and public engagement activities, as we enhance and support the collective ambition of the University, Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art & Design, V&A Dundee, and many others in the city, to sustain Dundee as a beacon for design in Scotland and beyond.”

The two institutions have collaborated in the past, last year selected students were asked to design clothing for the museum’s Mary Quant exhibition, which came to Dundee after its tenure at V&A South Kensington.

