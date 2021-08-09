V&A Dundee director named honorary professor

The director of V&A Dundee has been named as an honorary professor at the University of Dundee.

Leonie Bell was awarded the accolade for her services to design.

Ms Bell, who was born in Dundee and grew up in Fife, was appointed director of the design museum in 2020.

She previously led the Scottish Government’s development of its first culture strategy in over a decade.

Professor Anita Taylor, dean of the Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art and Design, said: “We are delighted to have Leonie Bell as an honorary professor.

“This appointment reflects our integral relationship with V&A Dundee as a founding partner and will foster the development of even stronger links through our ongoing collaboration.

“For example, the establishment of new projects, research initiatives, and public engagement activities, as we enhance and support the collective ambition of the University, Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art & Design, V&A Dundee, and many others in the city, to sustain Dundee as a beacon for design in Scotland and beyond.”

The two institutions have collaborated in the past, last year selected students were asked to design clothing for the museum’s Mary Quant exhibition, which came to Dundee after its tenure at V&A South Kensington.