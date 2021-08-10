Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Politics / Scottish politics

Scotland records 11 deaths and 1,032 new Covid-19 cases

By Press Association
August 10 2021, 2.45pm
The test positivity rate stood at 7.8% (Liam McBurney/PA)
Scotland has recorded 1,032 new coronavirus cases and 11 deaths in the past 24 hours, according to the latest figures.

Tuesday’s figures come the day after Scotland moved beyond Level 0, ending most coronavirus restrictions.

It means the death toll under the daily measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – is now 8,003.

The daily test positivity rate is 7.8%, up from 6.7% the previous day.

A total of 352 people were in hospital on Monday with recently confirmed Covid-19, down four in 24 hours, with 40 patients in intensive care, down two.

So far, 4,029,479 people have received the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination and 3,357,803 have received their second dose.

Coronavirus – Sat Aug 7, 2021
Vaccination has been extended to younger teenagers (Jacob King/PA)

On Monday, the legal requirements for physical distancing – except in healthcare settings – and around social gatherings was removed.

All venues, including nightclubs, are now able to reopen.

However, some measures, such as the requirement to wear face coverings indoors in public places and on public transport, will stay in place.

Scotland has also begun vaccinating 16 and 17-year-olds, following advice that the rollout should be extended.

