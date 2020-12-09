We will vote in the national interest if a Brexit deal is secured, says Starmer

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Sir Keir Starmer has indicated that Labour will vote for any post-Brexit trade deal that Boris Johnson may negotiate with the EU, insisting the party will act “in the national interest”.

The Labour leader urged the Prime Minister to deliver the deal he promised, claimed his “incompetence has held Britain back” and pleaded for “this charade” to end and “allow the country to move on”.

Mr Johnson used their exchanges at Prime Minister’s Questions to try and tease out how Sir Keir would vote on any agreement between the UK and EU on the future relationship beyond the end of the transition period on December 31.

He accused Sir Keir of “silence” on the matter and claimed the UK will become a “magnet for overseas investment” whether there is a deal or not.

Speaking in the Commons, Sir Keir said: “The Prime Minister asked me how I’ll vote on a deal that he hasn’t even secured – secure the deal Prime Minister, you promised it.

“I’ll say this: if there is a deal, and I hope there’s a deal, then my party will vote in the national interest – not on party political lines, as he is doing.”

Sir Keir’s spokesman later made clear to reporters that the leader firmly believes that no-deal would be “catastrophic” and definitely not in the national interest.

The spokesman said he cannot confirm how MPs will act without knowledge of the terms of the vote, but added: “Keir has been clear that the national interest is to get a deal and that’s what we expect the Government to deliver.

“No-deal would be absolutely catastrophic and would be catastrophic for people’s jobs and for businesses, and as we go through the worst recession in 3-400 years, the idea that any government in good conscience could think no-deal is a good idea is for the birds – and no-deal is not in the national interest.”

Labour backing any deal, or even abstaining on the issue, would be helpful for the Prime Minister, with the threat that hardline Conservative Brexiteers could rebel if they perceive Mr Johnson as conceding too much ground to Brussels.

In the Commons, Sir Keir asked Mr Johnson to tell MPs how many of the 50,000 customs agents will be in place on January 1, with the Prime Minister not offering a figure.

Mr Johnson replied: “We’ve invested £1 billion in getting this country ready for whatever trading relationship is on January 1 and £84 million into supporting customs agents across the UK.”

Sir Keir countered: “The Prime Minister said he had a deal, he didn’t. He said he would protect jobs, he didn’t. He said he’d prepare for any outcome, he hasn’t.

“Whatever may happen in the next few days there’s no doubting his incompetence has held Britain back.

“So will he end this charade, end the uncertainty, get the deal he promised, and allow the country to move on?”

Mr Johnson replied: “He remains deafeningly silent on what he really thinks about a Brexit deal. While he puts a cold towel round his head lost in thought and tries to work out what his position is… we’re getting on with the work of government.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during Prime Minister’s Questions (PA)

At one stage, Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle called out for Labour former minister Chris Bryant to reappear in the chamber after taking exception to apparent “disgraceful” heckling toward Mr Johnson.

Mr Bryant eventually returned, with the pair having a heated discussion at the Speaker’s chair during Prime Minister’s Questions, with Sir Lindsay adding: “Mr Bryant, I think we need this conversation later.”

It was unclear what prompted the reaction from the Speaker.

Earlier in the session, Sir Keir warned it would be the “British people who pay the price” if there is no trade deal with the EU.

The Prime Minister replied: “The more he talks about Brexit, the more I can see why he tried to avoid the subject for the last year.”

He also told MPs: “What I can say is that this country will be ready for whether we have a Canadian or an Australian solution, and there will be jobs created in this country, throughout the whole of the UK, not just in spite of Brexit but because of Brexit, because this country is going to become a magnet for overseas investment.”

Sir Keir took part in PMQs from home as he is isolating after a member of his office staff contracted coronavirus. His spokesman said that he had received a negative test but would continue to isolate until Tuesday.

Mr Johnson made jibes about Sir Keir appearing from Islington, with the Labour leader telling the Prime Minister he was in Camden.