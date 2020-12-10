Efforts to stop spread of virus as Covid-19 cases identified at detention centre

Something went wrong - please try again later.

An outbreak of Covid-19 has been identified at Brook House and efforts are being made to stop the virus spreading.

A number of cases have been discovered at the controversial detention centre near Gatwick Airport.

All those being held in Home Office immigration removal centres are now being seen by a nurse and offered a coronavirus test.

It comes as Priti Patel’s department continues to try and remove migrants, many of whom have crossed to the UK on small boats.

Those exposed to the virus, in Covid-hit Brook House, are being compelled to self-isolate.

Those in self-isolation cannot be placed on deportation flights, the Home Office said.

However the department has declined to say how many positive tests have been recorded, nor how many others are in self-isolation following exposure.

A Home Office spokesperson said: “We are aware of a number of cases of coronavirus in Brook House.

“The welfare of those detained in our care is of the utmost importance and we are working closely with our providers and Public Health England to stop the spread of the virus.

“This includes enhanced cleaning regimens across immigration centres and making sure anyone who may have been exposed – self-isolates.”