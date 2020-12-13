Hopes rise for UK-EU trade deal but Johnson warns two sides remain far apart

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Boris Johnson suggested there was still hope of a post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union but the two sides remained “very far apart”.

Following talks between the Prime Minister and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, the negotiations will continue, with both leaders agreeing to “go the extra mile” in search of a deal.

Mr Johnson said the UK would not be walking away from the negotiating table and “where there is life, there is hope” but a no-deal outcome was still the most likely scenario.

He said the UK should get ready for the breakdown of talks, resulting in tariffs under World Trade Organisation (WTO) terms from January 1.

“The most likely thing now is, of course, that we have to get ready for WTO terms, Australia terms,” the Prime Minister said.

But the agreement to continue talking beyond the Sunday deadline set by Mr Johnson and Mrs von der Leyen does indicate that some compromise is possible.

Mr Johnson spoke to Mrs von der Leyen for around 20 minutes in a call described by sources as “perfectly cordial”.

The pair agreed to “keep going for as long as they still think a deal is possible”, a source said.

A joint statement issued by the two leaders said: “Our negotiating teams have been working day and night over recent days.

“And despite the exhaustion after almost a year of negotiations, despite the fact that deadlines have been missed over and over we think it is responsible at this point to go the extra mile.”

Following his talks with Mrs von der Leyen the Prime Minister updated the Cabinet on the situation.

Mr Johnson then told reporters: “We’re going to continue to try and we’re going to try with all our hearts and be as creative as we possibly can, but what we can’t do is compromise on that fundamental nature of what Brexit is all about which is us being able to control our laws, control our fisheries, it’s very, very simple.

“I think our friends get it, and we remain willing to talk and will continue to do so.

“But in the meantime let’s get ready for the WTO option, and that’s what I told the Cabinet.”

A no-deal outcome would cause further damage to an economy already ravaged by coronavirus.

Analysts have suggested around £45 billion could be wiped off the value of the UK’s economy in 2021, with the Office for Budget Responsibility forecasting a 2% hit to gross domestic product.

A WTO Brexit could result in tariffs and quotas being imposed on business with the EU, which is the UK’s largest trading partner.

Fishing remains one of the key points of contention in the Brexit negotiations (Danny Lawson/PA)

But Mr Johnson insisted the UK will do “very, very well”, with WTO terms offering a “clarity and a simplicity” that has advantages.

The major sticking points in the negotiations – as they have been for months – are on fishing rights and the “level playing field” which Brussels wants to prevent unfair competition from the UK undercutting EU standards and state subsidy rules.

Mr Johnson has said that no prime minister could accept a situation where the EU could automatically “punish” the UK if it failed to follow future regulations from Brussels.

If that “ratchet clause” was watered down, there could be the possibility of a deal – the UK side has already indicated it would not regress from existing EU standards on issues such as workers’ rights and environmental protections.

On fishing rights, the row over what access EU trawlers would have to UK waters dramatically escalated over the weekend, with Royal Navy vessels on stand-by to patrol the seas around Britain if there is no deal.

Time to hold our nerve and allow the negotiators to inch progress forward – even at this late stage. Joint statement on #Brexit negotiations is a good signal. A deal clearly very difficult, but possible. https://t.co/TfN0p9nQ9G — Simon Coveney (@simoncoveney) December 13, 2020

Despite his talks with Mrs von der Leyen in recent days, the Prime Minister remains frustrated that he has not been able to speak directly to key EU national leaders including Germany’s Angela Merkel and France’s Emmanuel Macron.

Brussels insists that the Commission is leading the negotiations on behalf of the 27 member states so Mr Johnson should continue dealing with Mrs von der Leyen.

The agreement to keep talking means that the teams led by Lord Frost and Michel Barnier will resume their negotiations.

But time is running short for a deal, with the current trading arrangements expiring at the end of the month.

Business groups have repeatedly called for a deal and have been exasperated by the continued uncertainty.

Confederation of British Industry director general Tony Danker said “a deal is both essential and possible” but “ongoing delays are frustrating and cost businesses”.

British Chambers of Commerce director-general Adam Marshall said it has been a “very frustrating time” but “if a few more hours or days makes the difference, keep going”.

A long complex legal Agreement that locks the UK back into many features of the EU that hinder us is not the Christmas present the UK needs. — John Redwood (@johnredwood) December 13, 2020

Helen Dickinson, chief executive of the British Retail Consortium, said: “The 11th hour has passed and every passing moment of uncertainty makes it harder for businesses to prepare effectively for January 1.”

Irish foreign minister Simon Coveney said it was “time to hold our nerve and allow the negotiators to inch progress forward – even at this late stage” as a deal is still possible although “very difficult”.

But Bernd Lange, who chairs the European Parliament’s international trade committee, said the extension of talks was “irresponsible and bitter”, allowing for more uncertainty and preventing MEPs providing democratic oversight of any deal.

And in a sign that any deal Mr Johnson secures with Brussels could face Tory opposition, former Cabinet minister Sir John Redwood said: “A long complex legal agreement that locks the UK back into many features of the EU that hinder us is not the Christmas present the UK needs.”