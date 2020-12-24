The post-Brexit trade deal in numbers

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The UK and the European Union have reached a trade agreement days before current arrangements were due to expire.

Here is a look at that Brexit deal in numbers:

– 1973 – The year Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the UK was last an independent coastal state with full control over its waters.

–£100 million – The amount of money announced by Mr Johnson for fishing communities to modernise their fleets.

–27 – EU member states which will need to approve the trade deal.

–December 30 2020 – The day Parliament will be recalled to vote on the deal.

The Prime Minister gave a press conference after the deal was reached (Paul Grover/Daily Telegraph/PA)

–January 31 2020 – When the UK officially left the European Union.

–329 – Days between the UK leaving the EU and the trade deal being reached.

–Four million – EU nationals who have requested to settle in the UK over the last four years, according to the Prime Minister.

–Five (and a half) – The length of the fishing transition period in years, cut from the 14 years originally requested by the EU.

–500 – The length of the trade deal, which is yet to be published, in pages.

–54 – Months between the initial referendum vote and the trade deal being agreed.

–58 – Countries the UK has made trade deals with around the world since Brexit, according to the Prime Minister.

International Trade Secretary Liz Truss has signed several trade deals since Brexit (Aaron Chown/PA)

–£668 billion – The amount of money the deal will generate each year, according to Mr Johnson.

–9.30am – When European diplomats will meet on Christmas Day in UK time to start reviewing the agreement.

–95 – Months since then-Prime Minister David Cameron promised an in-out referendum on EU membership if the Conservatives win the 2015 general election.

–One – Pigeon pounced on by Larry the cat in Downing Street while the country waited for the announcement of a trade deal.