Stormont Assembly set to be recalled to discuss Brexit trade deal

The Stormont Assembly is set to be recalled to discuss the Brexit trade deal.

First Minister Arlene Foster and Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill will write to Assembly Speaker Alex Maskey later to the request the move.

It was agreed during a meeting of the Executive on Monday afternoon.

It is understood the session will take place on Wednesday.

The House of Commons is also set to meet on Wednesday to discuss its reaction to the deal.

The transition period will end on Thursday December 31.

The Trade and Cooperation Agreement between the UK and the EU received a cautious welcome from Northern Ireland’s parties when it was announced on December 24.

Mrs Foster then said details of both the trade deal, as well as other issues including security will be examined.

Ms O’Neill also said her party wanted to examine the detail of the deal.

Speaking after the meeting, Finance Minister Conor Murphy confirmed the Assembly is expected to sit on Wednesday.

“I asked for the opportunity for the Assembly to have a chance to discuss the agreement that has been reached, the implications for here, to reaffirm our opposition because the majority of MLAs in the Assembly opposed leaving the European Union,” the Sinn Fein MLA told the BBC.

“I think it important that all of the MLAs do get the opportunity to debate this and to have their say, and I don’t doubt we will be coming back to further issues in relation to the outworkings of this agreement when we get the further detail on it.”

A spokesperson for the Executive said: “A special meeting of the Executive was held this afternoon to consider the Trade and Cooperation Agreement between the UK and the EU.

“Ministers provided an initial high-level assessment of the agreement and officials will bring forward detailed analysis for Executive consideration.

“The Executive agreed that the First Minister and Deputy First Minister should write to the Speaker to ask for the Assembly to be recalled for a Take Note Debate on the Agreement that has been reached.”