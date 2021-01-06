Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party changes name to Reform UK

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party will now be known as Reform UK after the Electoral Commission approved a name change.

The party will broaden its agenda to call for a different approach to the coronavirus crisis, as well as reform to the economy.

Party leader Mr Farage said the UK also needed to make changes to the voting system, civil service, BBC and House of Lords.

He said: “This is great news and the perfect time in the New Year. The need for Reform is greater than ever as we try to recover from Covid.

“We have a huge opportunity as a nation post-Brexit, but there are many areas of the UK that need real, bold reform: our economy, House of Lords, BBC, civil service, the voting system to mention a few.”

Reform UK chairman Richard Tice (Hannah McKay/PA)

Richard Tice, chairman of Reform UK, said: “The name change reflects what our country needs: Reform. Real change to benefit the people, to make our nation more successful.

“We must reform our approach to Covid, and reform the economy so that it incentivises the self-employed, entrepreneurs, and small businesses.

“Faster growth for all will be achieved by reforming our approach to tax, unnecessary regulation and wasteful government spending.”

The name change had been challenged by the Reform think tank, which argued that it could lead to “voter confusion”.

In the 2019 general election, the Brexit Party contested 275 seats and took 2% of votes but did not succeed in electing an MP.