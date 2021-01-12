Sir Michael Barber to conduct review of Government delivery

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Boris Johnson has asked the head of a higher education watchdog to conduct a “rapid review” of Government delivery.

Sir Michael Barber’s assessment will help ensure Government remains “focused, effective and efficient”, Downing Street said.

The Prime Minister told Cabinet ministers on Tuesday that he had asked Sir Michael, chairman of the Office for Students, to take up the role.

Mr Johnson’s official spokesman said: “Concluding Cabinet, the PM said that while Government’s priority remains tackling Covid-19, it remains important to ensure that work continues to ensure that we build back better from the pandemic.

“As such, the PM informed Cabinet that he and the Cabinet Secretary have asked Sir Michael Barber to conduct a rapid review of Government delivery to ensure it remains focused, effective and efficient.”

The spokesman said Sir Michael “has a unique experience that will complement the knowledge and experience of civil service senior leaders, and it is important that we draw on the best expertise for us to ensure that we are delivering effectively for the public”.

Sir Michael served as the chief adviser on delivery during Tony Blair’s second term as prime minister, and founded advisory firm Delivery Associates which aims to help governments deliver improved outcomes for their citizens.